Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,545.57 ($20.33).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up GBX 38.20 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,115.40 ($14.67). The stock had a trading volume of 673,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,088.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,247.60. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

