Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. MINERVA S A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

About MINERVA S A/S

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, live cattle and cattle byproducts in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

