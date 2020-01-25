Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. MINERVA S A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.25.
About MINERVA S A/S
