GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $185,545.00 and approximately $4,242.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025138 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,264,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

