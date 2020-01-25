Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOGL. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 376,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.00. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 767,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 857,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

