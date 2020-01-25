Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

