Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
The company has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates
