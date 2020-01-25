Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 473 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

