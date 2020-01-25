Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.