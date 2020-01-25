Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

