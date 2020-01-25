Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 460,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

