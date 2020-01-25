Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $442,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 734,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

