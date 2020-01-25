Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,746,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.37 and a twelve month high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

