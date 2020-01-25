Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

