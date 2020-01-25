Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.51.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

