GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

