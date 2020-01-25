GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,129. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

