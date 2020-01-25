Gifto (GTO) Trading 37.6% Higher This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Kryptono, Cobinhood and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Allbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, CPDAX, Bithumb, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kryptono, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

