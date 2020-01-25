German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GABC. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

