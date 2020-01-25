Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gerdau by 7,324.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 654,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

