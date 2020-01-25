General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 2,554,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

