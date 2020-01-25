General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.22

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $10.97. General Finance shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 350 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFN. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $325.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Research analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Finance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

