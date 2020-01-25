Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 858,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

