GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 980,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 427,983 shares.The stock last traded at $73.23 and had previously closed at $72.99.

Several research analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

