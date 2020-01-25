GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. GCI Liberty accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of GCI Liberty worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.34.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.