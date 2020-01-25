GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of GasLog stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 1,196,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. GasLog has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $639.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. GasLog’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GasLog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

