Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

GTX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 364,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 69.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

