Garland Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.85.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.