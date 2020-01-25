Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 110,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 168,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $150.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

