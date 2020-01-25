Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

