Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allstate by 245.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

