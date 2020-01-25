Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 964 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.53 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

