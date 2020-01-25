Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 164 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $230.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

