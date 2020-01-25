Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

MS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

