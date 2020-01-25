Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

