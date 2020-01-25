Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of FULC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 105,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

