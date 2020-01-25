FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 22.9% After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 22.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.22, 74,436,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 40,053,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

