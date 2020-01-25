FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FSK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 1,761,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $13,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $12,616,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

