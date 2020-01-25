FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 8,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

