Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

