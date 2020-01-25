Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

