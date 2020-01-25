Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:FSB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 168,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,175. Franklin Financial Network has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter worth $621,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

