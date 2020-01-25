Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE FC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. 110,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $453.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,634.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

