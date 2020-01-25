Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.84

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.87. Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.65.

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund Company Profile (ASX:FSF)

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonterra Shareholders' Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.