Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 456,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,500. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,362.33, a PEG ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

