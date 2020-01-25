First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,747,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

