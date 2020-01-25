First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 3,921,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

