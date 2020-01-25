First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%.

INBK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

