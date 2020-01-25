First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. 64,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

