Financial Analysis: Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) versus Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

65.1% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 5 4 1 2.60

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $117.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.46%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $89.23 million 7.09 $43.71 million $3.70 12.63 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.33 billion 15.21 $379.31 million $6.60 24.95

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 16.95% 4.28% 2.38% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 9.29% 1.63% 0.86%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.