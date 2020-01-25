Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

FITB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 4,796,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,010. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

