Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 781,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,770. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

